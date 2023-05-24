Unusual Call Option Trade in DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN) Worth $600.00K

On May 24, 2023 at 12:09:12 ET an unusually large $600.00K block of Call contracts in DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN) was sold, with a strike price of $35.00 / share, expiring in 23 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.18 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.82th percentile of all recent large trades made in DOCN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in DigitalOcean Holdings. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOCN is 0.36%, an increase of 6.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.20% to 59,777K shares. The put/call ratio of DOCN is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.65% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for DigitalOcean Holdings is 40.80. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 17.65% from its latest reported closing price of 34.68.

The projected annual revenue for DigitalOcean Holdings is 756MM, an increase of 23.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.18.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IA Venture Strategies Fund II holds 7,404K shares representing 8.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,474K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,738K shares, representing a decrease of 10.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 11.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,918K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,440K shares, representing an increase of 24.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 13.41% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,732K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,461K shares, representing a decrease of 42.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 4.99% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,613K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares, representing an increase of 23.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 14.53% over the last quarter.

DigitalOcean Holdings Background Information

DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing so developers and businesses can spend more time building software that changes the world. With its mission-critical infrastructure and fully managed offerings, DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean combines the power of simplicity, community, open source and customer support so customers can spend less time managing their infrastructure and more time building innovative applications that drive business growth.

