Unusual Call Option Trade in DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) Worth $719.76K

On April 14, 2023 at 11:56:25 ET an unusually large $719.76K block of Call contracts in DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) was bought, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 280 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.93 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in DBRG options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in DigitalBridge Group. This is an increase of 231 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBRG is 0.75%, an increase of 133.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 53.42% to 164,472K shares. The put/call ratio of DBRG is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.82% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for DigitalBridge Group is $21.99. The forecasts range from a low of $13.64 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 84.82% from its latest reported closing price of $11.90.

The projected annual revenue for DigitalBridge Group is $1,303MM, a decrease of 14.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Strs Ohio holds 34K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 11.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBRG by 99.93% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,754K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,660K shares, representing an increase of 19.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBRG by 3.72% over the last quarter.

DPREX - Delaware Global Listed Real Assets Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Bell Investment Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 95.78%.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Russell Small holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 9.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBRG by 0.05% over the last quarter.

DigitalBridge Group Declares $0.01 Dividend

On February 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $11.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.34%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 29.68%, the lowest has been 0.12%, and the highest has been 124.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 22.09 (n=126).

The current dividend yield is 1.33 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.98%.

DigitalBridge Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DigitalBridge is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, and Singapore.

