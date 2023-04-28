Unusual Call Option Trade in Devon Energy (DVN) Worth $200.00K

On April 28, 2023 at 13:33:59 ET an unusually large $200.00K block of Call contracts in Devon Energy (DVN) was bought, with a strike price of $80.00 / share, expiring in 420 day(s) (on June 21, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.16 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 88.01th percentile of all recent large trades made in DVN options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2343 funds or institutions reporting positions in Devon Energy. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 3.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DVN is 0.44%, a decrease of 10.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.29% to 556,703K shares. The put/call ratio of DVN is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.56% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Devon Energy is $67.69. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 29.56% from its latest reported closing price of $52.25.

The projected annual revenue for Devon Energy is $20,416MM, an increase of 8.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.19.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 7,317K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,141K shares, representing a decrease of 38.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 87.51% over the last quarter.

DLMAX - Delaware Mid Cap Value Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Covestor holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 9.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 13.77% over the last quarter.

Financial Advocates Investment Management holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 17.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 66.98% over the last quarter.

Devon Energy Declares $0.20 Dividend

On February 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.35 per share.

At the current share price of $52.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.53%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.48%, the lowest has been 0.71%, and the highest has been 11.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.03 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.97 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 10.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Devon Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Devon Energy Corporation is an American energy company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration in the American market. It is organized in Delaware and its corporate operative headquarters are in the 50-story Devon Energy Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

