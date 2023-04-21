Unusual Call Option Trade in Denison Mines (DNN) Worth $20.10K

On April 21, 2023 at 14:46:23 ET an unusually large $20.10K block of Call contracts in Denison Mines (DNN) was bought, with a strike price of $1.50 / share, expiring in 28 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.82 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in DNN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Denison Mines. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 7.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNN is 0.24%, a decrease of 3.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.87% to 289,182K shares. The put/call ratio of DNN is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.32% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Denison Mines is $1.85. The forecasts range from a low of $1.22 to a high of $2.37. The average price target represents an increase of 83.32% from its latest reported closing price of $1.01.

The projected annual revenue for Denison Mines is $13MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HighTower Advisors holds 146K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing an increase of 16.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNN by 1.23% over the last quarter.

Zurcher Kantonalbank holds 93K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 228K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Parallel Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mountain Lake Investment Management holds 458K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Denison Mines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Denison is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the AthabascaBasin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company's flagship project is the 90% owned Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the AthabascaBasin region of northern Saskatchewan. Denison's interests in Saskatchewanalso include a 22.5% ownership interest in the McClean Lake joint venture ('MLJV'), which includes several uranium deposits and the McClean Lake uranium mill, which is contracted to process the ore from the Cigar Lake mine under a toll milling agreement, plus a 25.17% interest in the Midwest and Midwest A deposits, and a 66.90% interest in the Tthe Heldeth Túé ('THT,' formerly J Zone) and Huskie deposits on the Waterbury Lake property. Each of Midwest, Midwest A, THT and Huskie are located within 20 kilometres of the McClean Lake mill.

