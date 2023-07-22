Unusual Call Option Trade in DBX ETF Trust - Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) Worth $259.21K

On July 18, 2023 at 15:02:10 ET an unusually large $259.21K block of Call contracts in DBX ETF Trust - Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) was bought, with a strike price of $29.00 / share, expiring in 31 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 16.64 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in ASHR options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 161 funds or institutions reporting positions in DBX ETF Trust - Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 5.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASHR is 0.50%, a decrease of 33.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.80% to 42,870K shares. The put/call ratio of ASHR is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance holds 3,544K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,138K shares, representing a decrease of 101.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASHR by 54.71% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 2,097K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,210K shares, representing an increase of 42.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASHR by 60.46% over the last quarter.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda holds 2,004K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ci Investments holds 1,972K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 324K shares, representing an increase of 83.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASHR by 536.87% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,762K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,388K shares, representing a decrease of 35.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASHR by 39.66% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.