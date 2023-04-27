Unusual Call Option Trade in Daqo New Energy Corp - ADR (DQ) Worth $71.03K

On April 27, 2023 at 12:00:02 ET an unusually large $71.03K block of Call contracts in Daqo New Energy Corp - ADR (DQ) was sold, with a strike price of $45.00 / share, expiring in 22 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.41 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in DQ options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 369 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daqo New Energy Corp - ADR. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DQ is 0.29%, a decrease of 28.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.38% to 42,959K shares. The put/call ratio of DQ is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.19% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Daqo New Energy Corp - ADR is $62.31. The forecasts range from a low of $35.10 to a high of $107.10. The average price target represents an increase of 47.19% from its latest reported closing price of $42.33.

The projected annual revenue for Daqo New Energy Corp - ADR is $4,029MM, a decrease of 12.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $21.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariose Capital Management holds 213K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing a decrease of 32.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DQ by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 269K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares, representing an increase of 43.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DQ by 22.61% over the last quarter.

Profund Advisors holds 17K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. holds 39K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DQ by 32.70% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 123K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing a decrease of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DQ by 34.19% over the last quarter.

Daqo New Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry. Founded in 2007, the Company is one of the world's lowest cost producers of high-purity polysilicon. Daqo's highly-efficient and technically advanced manufacturing facility currently has a nameplate annual polysilicon production capacity of 70,000 metric tons.

