Unusual Call Option Trade in Danimer Scientific (DNMR) Worth $116.25K

On April 3, 2023 at 15:41:32 ET an unusually large $116.25K block of Call contracts in Danimer Scientific (DNMR) was sold, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 291 days (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.18 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in DNMR options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.19% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Danimer Scientific is $4.25. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents an increase of 23.19% from its latest reported closing price of $3.45.

The projected annual revenue for Danimer Scientific is $101MM, an increase of 90.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danimer Scientific. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNMR is 0.03%, a decrease of 20.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.04% to 48,999K shares. The put/call ratio of DNMR is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Jefferies Group holds 5,355K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,034K shares, representing an increase of 43.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNMR by 16.23% over the last quarter.

Teramo Advisors holds 3,565K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 815K shares, representing an increase of 77.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNMR by 128.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,920K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,665K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,835K shares, representing a decrease of 6.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNMR by 48.11% over the last quarter.

IFRA - iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF holds 2,459K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,731K shares, representing a decrease of 11.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNMR by 33.33% over the last quarter.

Danimer Scientific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Danimer Scientific is a pioneer in creating more sustainable, more natural ways to make plastic products sold under the proprietary NodaxTM brand name. For more than a decade, the Company's renewable and sustainable biopolymers have helped create plastic products that are 100% biodegradable and compostable. Danimer Scientific's products return to nature instead of polluting our lands and waters. The Company's technology can be found in a vast array of plastic end-use products that people use every day. Applications for our biopolymers include additives, aqueous coatings, fibers, filaments, films, and injection-molded articles, among others. The Company now holds more than 150 patents and pending patent applications in nearly 20 countries for a range of manufacturing processes and biopolymer formulations.

