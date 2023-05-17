Unusual Call Option Trade in Daktronics (DAKT) Worth $65.00K

On May 17, 2023 at 12:49:48 ET an unusually large $65.00K block of Call contracts in Daktronics (DAKT) was bought, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 65 day(s) (on July 21, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daktronics. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAKT is 0.13%, an increase of 114.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.79% to 20,278K shares. The put/call ratio of DAKT is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.45% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Daktronics is 5.61. The forecasts range from a low of 5.56 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 1.45% from its latest reported closing price of 5.53.

The projected annual revenue for Daktronics is 713MM, an increase of 0.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alta Fox Capital Management holds 2,744K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,582K shares, representing an increase of 42.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAKT by 344.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,325K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,121K shares, representing an increase of 15.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAKT by 13.60% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,302K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAKT by 74.75% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 874K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 980K shares, representing a decrease of 12.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAKT by 74.04% over the last quarter.

FVRMX - Franklin Microcap Value Fund Advisor Class holds 815K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 755K shares, representing an increase of 7.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAKT by 15.40% over the last quarter.

Daktronics Background Information

Daktronics has strong leadership positions in, and is the world's largest supplier of, large-screen video displays, electronic scoreboards, LED text and graphics displays, and related control systems. The company excels in the control of display systems, including those that require integration of multiple complex displays showing real-time information, graphics, animation, and video. Daktronics designs, manufactures, markets and services display systems for customers around the world in four domestic business units: Live Events, Commercial, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation, and one International business unit.

