Unusual Call Option Trade in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Worth $640.00K

On August 14, 2023 at 12:11:02 ET an unusually large $640.00K block of Call contracts in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) was bought, with a strike price of $13.00 / share, expiring in 67 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.19 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in CBAY options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cymabay Therapeutics. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 14.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBAY is 0.39%, an increase of 8.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 37.83% to 96,647K shares. The put/call ratio of CBAY is 1.76, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.86% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cymabay Therapeutics is 15.61. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 15.86% from its latest reported closing price of 13.47.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cymabay Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.29.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 10,300K shares representing 10.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,747K shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,496K shares, representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBAY by 59.98% over the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 4,571K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,859K shares, representing an increase of 59.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBAY by 215.95% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 4,401K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,399K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBAY by 21.69% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,903K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 709K shares, representing an increase of 81.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBAY by 705.03% over the last quarter.

Cymabay Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. CymaBay is developing seladelpar, a potent, selective, orally active PPARδ agonist for patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Seladelpar has received an orphan designation from the US Food and Drug administration (FDA) and the European Medicine Agency (EMA). Seladelpar also received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for early stage PBC and PRIority MEdicines status from the EMA. CymaBay is currently commencing a global, Phase 3 registration study of seladelpar for PBC. This study is a 52-week, placebo-controlled, randomized, phase 3 study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of seladelpar (RESPONSE) in patients with PBC.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.