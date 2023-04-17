Unusual Call Option Trade in Cyberark Software (CYBR) Worth $2,410.00K

On April 17, 2023 at 13:04:22 ET an unusually large $2,410.00K block of Call contracts in Cyberark Software (CYBR) was bought, with a strike price of $160.00 / share, expiring in 613 day(s) (on December 20, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was � sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in CYBR options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 681 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cyberark Software. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 7.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYBR is 0.40%, a decrease of 26.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 43,419K shares. The put/call ratio of CYBR is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.40% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cyberark Software is $179.97. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 35.40% from its latest reported closing price of $132.92.

The projected annual revenue for Cyberark Software is $739MM, an increase of 24.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Quent Capital holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WCBR - WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund N holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 4.65% over the last quarter.

CIBC Asset Management holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 19.39% over the last quarter.

California Public Employees Retirement System holds 92K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 20.31% over the last quarter.

Lee Financial holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

CyberArk Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CyberArk is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged access management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity - human or machine - across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world's leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets.

