Unusual Call Option Trade in CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB) Worth $40.00K

On May 10, 2023 at 10:09:15 ET an unusually large $40.00K block of Call contracts in CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB) was sold, with a strike price of $123.00 / share, expiring in 37 day(s) (on June 16, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 8.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FXB is 0.13%, a decrease of 34.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.08% to 351K shares. The put/call ratio of FXB is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wolverine Asset Management holds 95K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 32K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 24K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 56.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FXB by 143.83% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FXB by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Hussman Strategic Advisors holds 20K shares. No change in the last quarter.

