Unusual Call Option Trade in CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Worth $54.13K

On April 19, 2023 at 10:56:22 ET an unusually large $54.13K block of Call contracts in CTI BioPharma (CTIC) was bought, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 30 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.89 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in CTIC options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in CTI BioPharma. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTIC is 0.19%, an increase of 5.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.68% to 109,655K shares. The put/call ratio of CTIC is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 155.76% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CTI BioPharma is $11.46. The forecasts range from a low of $8.18 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 155.76% from its latest reported closing price of $4.48.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CTI BioPharma is $161MM, an increase of 197.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Profunds - Profund Vp Small-cap holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTIC by 16.33% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 270K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares, representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTIC by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Islet Management holds 150K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 625K shares, representing a decrease of 316.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTIC by 36.63% over the last quarter.

Great West Life Assurance holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Group One Trading holds 26K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing a decrease of 141.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTIC by 49.41% over the last quarter.

CTI BioPharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. The company concentrates its efforts on treatments that target blood-related cancers where there is an unmet medical need. In particular, we are focused on evaluating pacritinib, our sole product candidate currently in active late-stage development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. In addition, the company has recently started developing pacritinib for use in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

See all CTI BioPharma regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.