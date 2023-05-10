Unusual Call Option Trade in CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Worth $312.39K

On May 10, 2023 at 09:30:54 ET an unusually large $312.39K block of Call contracts in CTI BioPharma (CTIC) was sold, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 9 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.42 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in CTIC options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in CTI BioPharma. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTIC is 0.19%, an increase of 5.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.29% to 109,146K shares. The put/call ratio of CTIC is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 138.34% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for CTI BioPharma is 11.49. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 138.34% from its latest reported closing price of 4.82.

The projected annual revenue for CTI BioPharma is 161MM, an increase of 197.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 14,209K shares representing 10.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,979K shares, representing an increase of 15.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTIC by 4.24% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 8,813K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 4,934K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,669K shares, representing a decrease of 14.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTIC by 15.90% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,763K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,754K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTIC by 3.21% over the last quarter.

Sofinnova Investments holds 4,607K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,612K shares, representing an increase of 21.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTIC by 34.30% over the last quarter.

CTI BioPharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. The company concentrates its efforts on treatments that target blood-related cancers where there is an unmet medical need. In particular, we are focused on evaluating pacritinib, our sole product candidate currently in active late-stage development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. In addition, the company has recently started developing pacritinib for use in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

