Unusual Call Option Trade in Coupang (CPNG) Worth $108.55K

On April 4, 2023 at 12:16:51 ET an unusually large $108.55K block of Call contracts in Coupang (CPNG) was sold, with a strike price of $20.00 / share, expiring in 290 days (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.17 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 85.87 percentile of all recent large trades made in CPNG options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.14% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coupang is $22.20. The forecasts range from a low of $10.30 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 38.14% from its latest reported closing price of $16.07.

The projected annual revenue for Coupang is $24,289MM, an increase of 18.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 611 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coupang. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 13.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPNG is 1.04%, a decrease of 6.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 1,397,400K shares. The put/call ratio of CPNG is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 426,156K shares representing 24.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 461,156K shares, representing a decrease of 8.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPNG by 11.08% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 115,176K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108,434K shares, representing an increase of 5.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPNG by 5.26% over the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 76,203K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81,252K shares, representing a decrease of 6.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPNG by 13.01% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 66,157K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,150K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPNG by 18.78% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 47,595K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,505K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPNG by 11.32% over the last quarter.

Coupang Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coupang is one of the largest eCommerce companies in Asia, with a mission to revolutionize the everyday lives of its customers and create a world where people wonder, “How did we ever live without Coupang?” Coupang offers a variety of services, including same-day and next-morning delivery of groceries and general merchandise, delivery of prepared foods through Coupang Eats, and video streaming through Coupang Play. Founded in 2010, Coupang, which operates in Korea, has offices in Beijing, Los Angeles, Seattle, Seoul, Singapore, Shanghai, and Silicon Valley.

