Unusual Call Option Trade in Coty (COTY) Worth $61.24K

On April 14, 2023 at 11:09:21 ET an unusually large $61.24K block of Call contracts in Coty (COTY) was bought, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 280 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 11.33 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in COTY options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 646 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coty. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 5.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COTY is 0.14%, an increase of 21.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.46% to 378,155K shares. The put/call ratio of COTY is 1.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.64% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coty is $12.26. The forecasts range from a low of $8.33 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 0.64% from its latest reported closing price of $12.18.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Coty is $5,368MM, an increase of 1.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.32.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IVOV - Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value Index Fund ETF Shares holds 285K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 3.52% over the last quarter.

LCLAX - ClearBridge Select Fund holds 1,127K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 58K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing a decrease of 8.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 99.93% over the last quarter.

IVOO - Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares holds 473K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 452K shares, representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 3.83% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - MetLife Mid Cap Stock Index Portfolio holds 166K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 23.80% over the last quarter.

Coty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty is the global leader in fragrance, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty's products are sold in over 150 countries around the world. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment.

See all Coty regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.