Unusual Call Option Trade in Copart (CPRT) Worth $894.20K

On May 17, 2023 at 12:41:36 ET an unusually large $894.20K block of Call contracts in Copart (CPRT) was bought, with a strike price of $75.00 / share, expiring in 184 day(s) (on November 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.96 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in CPRT options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1675 funds or institutions reporting positions in Copart. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPRT is 0.45%, an increase of 14.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.32% to 468,682K shares. The put/call ratio of CPRT is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.11% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Copart is 82.91. The forecasts range from a low of 78.78 to a high of $95.55. The average price target represents an increase of 2.11% from its latest reported closing price of 81.20.

The projected annual revenue for Copart is 3,827MM, an increase of 4.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 21,671K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,910K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRT by 34.20% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 18,055K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,520K shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRT by 2.56% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 13,030K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,666K shares, representing an increase of 48.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRT by 8.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,020K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,374K shares, representing an increase of 51.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRT by 7.95% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,981K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,938K shares, representing an increase of 50.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRT by 6.24% over the last quarter.

Copart Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 170,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es).

