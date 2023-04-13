Unusual Call Option Trade in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) Worth $764.69K

On April 13, 2023 at 15:52:15 ET an unusually large $764.69K block of Call contracts in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was sold, with a strike price of $75.00 / share, expiring in 127 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 19.42 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in XLP options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 6.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XLP is 0.64%, an increase of 3.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.87% to 208,708K shares. The put/call ratio of XLP is 1.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redhawk Wealth Advisors holds 64K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLP by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Granite Bay Wealth Management holds 51K shares.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 7.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLP by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Cutler Group holds 58K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing a decrease of 35.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLP by 99.90% over the last quarter.

American National Bank holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

