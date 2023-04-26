Unusual Call Option Trade in Comstock Resources (CRK) Worth $90.02K

On April 26, 2023 at 10:29:38 ET an unusually large $90.02K block of Call contracts in Comstock Resources (CRK) was sold, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 142 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.68 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.15th percentile of all recent large trades made in CRK options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 525 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comstock Resources. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 7.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRK is 0.14%, a decrease of 24.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.49% to 95,374K shares. The put/call ratio of CRK is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.62% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Comstock Resources is $14.84. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 36.62% from its latest reported closing price of $10.86.

The projected annual revenue for Comstock Resources is $3,102MM, a decrease of 14.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.83.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 37K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 25.63% over the last quarter.

Pittenger & Anderson holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 99.92% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 593K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 974K shares, representing a decrease of 64.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 61.69% over the last quarter.

Aigen Investment Management holds 43K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 20.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 99.90% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 907K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 738K shares, representing an increase of 18.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Comstock Resources Declares $0.12 Dividend

On February 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $10.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.60%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.89%, the lowest has been 2.38%, and the highest has been 12.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.48 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.92 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Comstock Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas.

