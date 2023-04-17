Unusual Call Option Trade in Comstock Mining (LODE) Worth $3.09K

On April 17, 2023 at 13:39:44 ET an unusually large $3.09K block of Call contracts in Comstock Mining (LODE) was bought, with a strike price of $1.00 / share, expiring in 186 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was � sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in LODE options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comstock Mining. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 13.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LODE is 0.00%, a decrease of 85.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 4,918K shares. The put/call ratio of LODE is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 932.14% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Comstock Mining is $4.34. The forecasts range from a low of $4.29 to a high of $4.46. The average price target represents an increase of 932.14% from its latest reported closing price of $0.42.

The projected annual revenue for Comstock Mining is $46MM, an increase of 25,807.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.07.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wolverine Trading holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hunter Associates Investment Management holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - Extended Market Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Benjamin F. Edwards holds 17K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LODE by 99.94% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 315K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LODE by 38.62% over the last quarter.

Comstock Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Comstock Mining Inc. is a Nevada-based, gold and silver mining company with extensive, contiguous property in the Comstock District and is an emerging leader in sustainable, responsible mining that is currently commercializing environment-enhancing, precious-metal-based technologies, products and processes for precious metal recovery. The Company began acquiring properties in the Comstock District in 2003. Since then, the Company has consolidated a significant portion of the Comstock District, amassed the single largest known repository of historical and current geological data on the Comstock region, secured permits, built an infrastructure and completed its first phase of production. The Company continues evaluating and acquiring properties inside and outside the district expanding its footprint and exploring all of itd existing and prospective opportunities for further exploration, development and mining. The Company's goal is to grow per-share value by commercializing environment-enhancing, precious-metal-based products and processes that generate predictable cash flow (throughput) and increase the long-term enterprise value of its northern Nevada based platform.

