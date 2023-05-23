Unusual Call Option Trade in Computer Task Group (CTG) Worth $27.50K

On May 23, 2023 at 15:28:54 ET an unusually large $27.50K block of Call contracts in Computer Task Group (CTG) was sold, with a strike price of $7.50 / share, expiring in 150 day(s) (on October 20, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Computer Task Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 5.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTG is 0.20%, an increase of 26.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.25% to 9,970K shares. The put/call ratio of CTG is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.91% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Computer Task Group is 10.33. The forecasts range from a low of 8.33 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 53.91% from its latest reported closing price of 6.71.

The projected annual revenue for Computer Task Group is 328MM, an increase of 4.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 1,704K shares representing 10.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,715K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTG by 8.73% over the last quarter.

Minerva Advisors holds 1,256K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 761K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 774K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTG by 8.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 621K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 555K shares, representing an increase of 10.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTG by 16.68% over the last quarter.

Lewis Capital Management holds 384K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTG by 94,075.23% over the last quarter.

Computer Task Group Background Information

CTG is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and services that accelerate clients' project momentum and achievement of their desired IT and business outcomes. We have earned a reputation as a reliable, results-driven partner focused on improved data-driven decision-making, meaningful business performance improvements, new and enhanced customer experiences, and continuous innovation. CTG has operations in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India.

