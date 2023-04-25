Unusual Call Option Trade in Compass Inc - (COMP) Worth $26.07K

On April 25, 2023 at 11:50:24 ET an unusually large $26.07K block of Call contracts in Compass Inc - (COMP) was bought, with a strike price of $2.50 / share, expiring in 24 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Inc -. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COMP is 0.06%, a decrease of 40.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.94% to 289,138K shares. The put/call ratio of COMP is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.90% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Compass Inc - is $4.63. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $6.04. The average price target represents an increase of 57.90% from its latest reported closing price of $2.93.

The projected annual revenue for Compass Inc - is $5,706MM, a decrease of 5.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.47.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Russell Small holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 8.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 56.95% over the last quarter.

Institutional Venture Management XIII holds 808K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 928K shares, representing a decrease of 14.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 6.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,507K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PENN SERIES FUNDS INC - Small Cap Index Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 16.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 13.25% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Compass Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2012, Compass is a leading real estate technology company, providing an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively.

