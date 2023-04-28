Unusual Call Option Trade in Community Health Systems (CYH) Worth $40.10K

On April 28, 2023 at 14:55:16 ET an unusually large $40.10K block of Call contracts in Community Health Systems (CYH) was bought, with a strike price of $7.00 / share, expiring in 49 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in CYH options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in Community Health Systems. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYH is 0.13%, an increase of 184.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.37% to 117,029K shares. The put/call ratio of CYH is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.79% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Community Health Systems is $8.82. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $14.44. The average price target represents an increase of 48.79% from its latest reported closing price of $5.93.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Community Health Systems is $12,893MM, an increase of 5.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.31.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 329K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 80.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYH by 921.66% over the last quarter.

Mengis Capital Management holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QQMNX - Federated Hermes MDT Market Neutral Fund Institutional Shares holds 48K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 25.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYH by 29.47% over the last quarter.

Compass Wealth Management holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

DG Capital Management holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,532K shares, representing a decrease of 20,919.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYH by 100.00% over the last quarter.

Community Health Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases or operates 85 affiliated hospitals in 16 states with an aggregate of approximately 14,000 licensed beds. The Company's headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville.

See all Community Health Systems regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.