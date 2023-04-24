Unusual Call Option Trade in CommScope Holding (COMM) Worth $127.50K

On April 24, 2023 at 09:52:27 ET an unusually large $127.50K block of Call contracts in CommScope Holding (COMM) was bought, with a strike price of $3.00 / share, expiring in 634 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.04 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 87.39th percentile of all recent large trades made in COMM options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 524 funds or institutions reporting positions in CommScope Holding. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COMM is 0.16%, a decrease of 16.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.38% to 210,367K shares. The put/call ratio of COMM is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 157.69% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CommScope Holding is $11.67. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 157.69% from its latest reported closing price of $4.53.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CommScope Holding is $9,714MM, an increase of 5.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,466K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,091K shares, representing a decrease of 42.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 46.91% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Total U.S. Stock Market Index Fund Investor A holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 27K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 27.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 1.66% over the last quarter.

Parallel Advisors holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ClariVest Asset Management holds 103K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 37,609.25% over the last quarter.

CommScope Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world's most advanced wired and wireless networks. Its global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what's next and invent what's possible.

See all CommScope Holding regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.