Unusual Call Option Trade in Comcast Corp - (CMCSA) Worth $623.28K

On April 28, 2023 at 10:16:18 ET an unusually large $623.28K block of Call contracts in Comcast Corp - (CMCSA) was sold, with a strike price of $37.50 / share, expiring in 49 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.33 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 90.13th percentile of all recent large trades made in CMCSA options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3618 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comcast Corp -. This is an increase of 126 owner(s) or 3.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMCSA is 0.71%, an increase of 12.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.26% to 4,422,862K shares. The put/call ratio of CMCSA is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.54% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Comcast Corp - is $44.92. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.54% from its latest reported closing price of $40.27.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Comcast Corp - is $123,715MM, an increase of 3.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.87.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 2,149K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,309K shares, representing a decrease of 7.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 13.73% over the last quarter.

SA FUNDS INVESTMENT TRUST - SA U.S. Core Market Fund holds 66K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Walleye Trading holds 352K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing an increase of 83.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 558.92% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Investment Management holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Prossimo Advisors holds 23K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Comcast Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Comcast Corporation is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States' largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights.

See all Comcast Corp - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.