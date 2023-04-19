Unusual Call Option Trade in Comcast Corp - (CMCSA) Worth $1,663.36K

On April 19, 2023 at 10:59:00 ET an unusually large $1,663.36K block of Call contracts in Comcast Corp - (CMCSA) was sold, with a strike price of $40.00 / share, expiring in 58 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 8.87 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in CMCSA options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3604 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comcast Corp -. This is an increase of 135 owner(s) or 3.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMCSA is 0.68%, an increase of 8.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 4,429,233K shares. The put/call ratio of CMCSA is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.84% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Comcast Corp - is $44.71. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.84% from its latest reported closing price of $38.27.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Comcast Corp - is $123,715MM, an increase of 1.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.87.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Beaumont Financial Advisors holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Wilkins Investment Counsel holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LSFIX - Loomis Sayles Fixed Income Fund Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 57.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 169.42% over the last quarter.

HBK Sorce Advisory holds 541K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares, representing an increase of 49.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Coldstream Capital Management holds 163K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares, representing an increase of 21.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Comcast Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Comcast Corporation is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States' largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights.

See all Comcast Corp - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.