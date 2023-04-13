Unusual Call Option Trade in Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Worth $760.12K

On April 13, 2023 at 12:55:58 ET an unusually large $760.12K block of Call contracts in Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) was sold, with a strike price of $65.00 / share, expiring in 64 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.35 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.16th percentile of all recent large trades made in COIN options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 881 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coinbase Global, Inc.. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 3.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COIN is 0.74%, a decrease of 17.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.29% to 125,637K shares. The put/call ratio of COIN is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.28% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coinbase Global, Inc. is $74.14. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.28% from its latest reported closing price of $67.84.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Coinbase Global, Inc. is $3,421MM, an increase of 8.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$5.96.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Prestige Wealth Management Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aequim Alternative Investments holds 61K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 20.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COIN by 34.84% over the last quarter.

LCLG - Logan Capital Broad Innovative Growth ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COIN by 24.29% over the last quarter.

Allianz Asset Management holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 35.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COIN by 18.18% over the last quarter.

Allstate Investment Management holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Coinbase Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coinbase is building the cryptoeconomy – a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. The company started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Today, Coinbase offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy.

See all Coinbase Global, Inc. regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.