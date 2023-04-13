Unusual Call Option Trade in Coca Cola (KO) Worth $375.00K

On April 13, 2023 at 09:43:34 ET an unusually large $375.00K block of Call contracts in Coca Cola (KO) was sold, with a strike price of $60.00 / share, expiring in 64 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.68 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 88.87th percentile of all recent large trades made in KO options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca Cola. This is an increase of 138 owner(s) or 3.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KO is 0.55%, a decrease of 19.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 3,294,372K shares. The put/call ratio of KO is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.09% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coca Cola is $69.64. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 11.09% from its latest reported closing price of $62.69.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Coca Cola is $45,230MM, an increase of 5.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.61.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

My Personal CFO holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

HDCAX - Rational Equity Armor Fund Shares holds 26K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 33.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KO by 16.60% over the last quarter.

Hudock holds 30K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 63K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TLGUX - Large Cap Equity Fund holds 93K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KO by 0.34% over the last quarter.

Coca Cola Declares $0.46 Dividend

On February 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 received the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

At the current share price of $62.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.94%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.15%, the lowest has been 2.67%, and the highest has been 4.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.83. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Coca-Cola Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Coca-Cola Company is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. The company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. The Company's portfolio of brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta and other sparkling soft drinks. The Company's hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. The Company's nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. The Company's constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. The Company seeks to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide.

See all Coca Cola regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.