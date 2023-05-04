Unusual Call Option Trade in CNH Industrial (CNHI) Worth $257.55K

On May 4, 2023 at 15:50:41 ET an unusually large $257.55K block of Call contracts in CNH Industrial (CNHI) was bought, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 15 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 658 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNH Industrial. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 5.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNHI is 0.54%, an increase of 38.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.24% to 691,716K shares. The put/call ratio of CNHI is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.42% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for CNH Industrial is 19.20. The forecasts range from a low of 17.13 to a high of $21.26. The average price target represents an increase of 37.42% from its latest reported closing price of 13.97.

The projected annual revenue for CNH Industrial is 23,163MM, a decrease of 1.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 91,392K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,856K shares, representing a decrease of 7.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNHI by 23.52% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 43,451K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,420K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNHI by 27.97% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 39,735K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,333K shares, representing a decrease of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNHI by 23.89% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 26,952K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,820K shares, representing a decrease of 18.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNHI by 9.31% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 22,532K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,974K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNHI by 23.52% over the last quarter.

CNH Industrial Background Information

CNH IndustrialN.V. is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions.

