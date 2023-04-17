Unusual Call Option Trade in Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) Worth $25.00K

On April 17, 2023 at 15:10:33 ET an unusually large $25.00K block of Call contracts in Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) was bought, with a strike price of $2.50 / share, expiring in 214 day(s) (on November 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.95 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in CTXR options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citius Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTXR is 0.00%, a decrease of 96.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.15% to 14,304K shares. The put/call ratio of CTXR is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 314.64% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Citius Pharmaceuticals is $6.80. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 314.64% from its latest reported closing price of $1.64.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Citius Pharmaceuticals is $137MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 76K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 409K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 391K shares, representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTXR by 33.96% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 238K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GHP Investment Advisors holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 51K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Citius is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care.

See all Citius Pharmaceuticals regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.