Unusual Call Option Trade in Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) Worth $22.93K

On April 17, 2023 at 15:09:37 ET an unusually large $22.93K block of Call contracts in Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) was bought, with a strike price of $2.50 / share, expiring in 277 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.07 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in CTXR options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citius Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTXR is 0.00%, a decrease of 96.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.15% to 14,304K shares. The put/call ratio of CTXR is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 314.64% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Citius Pharmaceuticals is $6.80. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 314.64% from its latest reported closing price of $1.64.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Citius Pharmaceuticals is $137MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kestra Advisory Services holds 94K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTXR by 42.56% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Micro Cap Portfolio Class IB holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTXR by 31.52% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Syverson Strege holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Citius is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care.

See all Citius Pharmaceuticals regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.