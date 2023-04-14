Unusual Call Option Trade in Citigroup (C) Worth $969.03K

On April 14, 2023 at 12:12:32 ET an unusually large $969.03K block of Call contracts in Citigroup (C) was bought, with a strike price of $45.00 / share, expiring in 63 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.82 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.99th percentile of all recent large trades made in C options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2572 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citigroup. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to C is 0.48%, a decrease of 5.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 1,545,477K shares. The put/call ratio of C is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.48% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Citigroup is $57.93. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 22.48% from its latest reported closing price of $47.30.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Citigroup is $78,049MM, an increase of 10.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C by 99.91% over the last quarter.

City State Bank holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kathmere Capital Management holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 18.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C by 99.91% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK BALANCED CAPITAL FUND, INC. - BLACKROCK BALANCED CAPITAL FUND, INC. Investor A holds 115K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares, representing an increase of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in C by 4.08% over the last quarter.

Alpha Paradigm Partners holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Citigroup Declares $0.51 Dividend

On April 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share ($2.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.51 per share.

At the current share price of $47.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.31%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.32%, the lowest has been 1.76%, and the highest has been 5.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.80 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.24 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Citigroup Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Citigroup Inc. or citi is an American multinational investment bank and financial services corporation headquartered in New York City. The company was formed by the merger of banking giant Citicorp and financial conglomerate Travelers Group in 1998. Citigroup is the third largest banking institution in the United States; alongside JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo, it is one of the Big Four banking institutions of the United States. Citigroup is ranked 30th on the Fortune 500 as of 2019. Citigroup has over 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries. It has 204,000 employees.

See all Citigroup regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.