Unusual Call Option Trade in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Worth $905.00K

On August 25, 2023 at 14:29:46 ET an unusually large $905.00K block of Call contracts in Cisco Systems (CSCO) was bought, with a strike price of $52.50 / share, expiring in 511 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 11.35 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in CSCO options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4448 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cisco Systems. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSCO is 0.73%, a decrease of 4.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.62% to 3,256,010K shares. The put/call ratio of CSCO is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.75% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cisco Systems is 56.76. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 2.75% from its latest reported closing price of 55.24.

The projected annual revenue for Cisco Systems is 55,626MM, a decrease of 2.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.62.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 114,118K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112,402K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 2.87% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 95,860K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94,919K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 2.77% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 84,110K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,378K shares, representing an increase of 6.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 3.92% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 70,453K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,960K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 4.53% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 68,969K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,487K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 89.64% over the last quarter.

Cisco Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cisco is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future.

