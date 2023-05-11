Unusual Call Option Trade in Cipher Mining (CIFR) Worth $45.90K

On May 11, 2023 at 12:14:38 ET an unusually large $45.90K block of Call contracts in Cipher Mining (CIFR) was sold, with a strike price of $3.00 / share, expiring in 218 day(s) (on December 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.16 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 65.22th percentile of all recent large trades made in CIFR options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 178 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cipher Mining. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 4.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIFR is 0.06%, a decrease of 31.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 46.42% to 19,164K shares. The put/call ratio of CIFR is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.01% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cipher Mining is 3.57. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 63.01% from its latest reported closing price of 2.19.

The projected annual revenue for Cipher Mining is 105MM, an increase of 321.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,308K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,079K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 96.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 9,969.72% over the last quarter.

Man Group holds 935K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VITAX - Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 929K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 942K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 91.87% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 877K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 917K shares, representing a decrease of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 60.75% over the last quarter.

Cipher Mining Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cipher Mining, Inc. operates as a Bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States.

