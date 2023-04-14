Unusual Call Option Trade in Cigna (CI) Worth $2,320.00K

On April 14, 2023 at 12:17:42 ET an unusually large $2,320.00K block of Call contracts in Cigna (CI) was bought, with a strike price of $270.00 / share, expiring in 644 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in CI options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2758 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cigna. This is an increase of 117 owner(s) or 4.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CI is 0.56%, a decrease of 8.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.34% to 311,356K shares. The put/call ratio of CI is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.99% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cigna is $356.11. The forecasts range from a low of $289.87 to a high of $404.25. The average price target represents an increase of 34.99% from its latest reported closing price of $263.81.

The projected annual revenue for Cigna is $195,727MM, an increase of 8.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $25.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grimes holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CI by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Empirical Financial Services, LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CI by 10.15% over the last quarter.

Bruni J V holds 110K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CI by 99.90% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 29K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 14.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CI by 4.31% over the last quarter.

Patron Partners Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Cigna Declares $1.23 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.23 per share ($4.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 8, 2023 received the payment on March 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.12 per share.

At the current share price of $263.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.86%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.76%, the lowest has been 0.02%, and the highest has been 2.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.85 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.30 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 122.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Cigna Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates, and Life Insurance Company of North America. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 175 million customer relationships throughout the world.

