Unusual Call Option Trade in Ciena (CIEN) Worth $237.62K

On April 14, 2023 at 10:13:09 ET an unusually large $237.62K block of Call contracts in Ciena (CIEN) was sold, with a strike price of $50.00 / share, expiring in 7 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.02 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in CIEN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 961 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ciena. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIEN is 0.32%, an increase of 6.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.96% to 163,509K shares. The put/call ratio of CIEN is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.99% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ciena is $65.78. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 26.99% from its latest reported closing price of $51.80.

The projected annual revenue for Ciena is $4,290MM, an increase of 11.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Trust Co Na holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 13.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 109,636.38% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 33.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 9.16% over the last quarter.

CenterBook Partners holds 34K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing a decrease of 96.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 99.94% over the last quarter.

RMYAX - Multi-Strategy Income Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 53.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 124.19% over the last quarter.

SCUVX - Hartford Schroders US Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 60K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 12.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 21.10% over the last quarter.

CIENA Background Information

Ciena is a networking systems, services and software company. The Company provides solutions that help its customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, the Company builds the world's most agile networks with automation, openness and scale.

