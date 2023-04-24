Unusual Call Option Trade in Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) Worth $50.00K

On April 24, 2023 at 10:09:01 ET an unusually large $50.00K block of Call contracts in Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) was sold, with a strike price of $22.50 / share, expiring in 25 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chinook Therapeutics. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 6.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KDNY is 0.29%, an increase of 16.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.42% to 62,876K shares. The put/call ratio of KDNY is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.95% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chinook Therapeutics is $38.57. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 76.95% from its latest reported closing price of $21.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Chinook Therapeutics is $1MM, a decrease of 91.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nuveen Asset Management holds 917K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 961K shares, representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KDNY by 7.07% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 84.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KDNY by 697.11% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT Multi-Manager Small Cap Value Fund Class I holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 143K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares, representing a decrease of 117.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KDNY by 41.20% over the last quarter.

SBIO - ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF holds 40K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 8.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KDNY by 15.90% over the last quarter.

Chinook Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook's product candidates are being investigated in rare, severe chronic kidney disorders with opportunities for well-defined clinical pathways. Chinook's lead program is atrasentan, an investigational phase 3 endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases. BION-1301, an investigational anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody is being evaluated in a phase 1b trial for IgA nephropathy. In addition, Chinook is advancing CHK-336, an investigational oral small molecule LDHA inhibitor for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria, as well as research programs for other rare, severe chronic kidney diseases, including polycystic kidney disease. Chinook is building its pipeline by leveraging insights in kidney single cell RNA sequencing, human-derived organoids and new translational models, to discover and develop therapeutics with differentiating mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways.

See all Chinook Therapeutics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.