Unusual Call Option Trade in Children's Place (PLCE) Worth $90.54K

On April 21, 2023 at 13:46:07 ET an unusually large $90.54K block of Call contracts in Children's Place (PLCE) was sold, with a strike price of $35.00 / share, expiring in 0 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.89 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in PLCE options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 425 funds or institutions reporting positions in Children's Place. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLCE is 0.12%, an increase of 9.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 16,462K shares. The put/call ratio of PLCE is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.93% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Children's Place is $45.56. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 41.93% from its latest reported closing price of $32.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Children's Place is $1,804MM, an increase of 5.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.62.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amalgamated Bank holds 6K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLCE by 1.96% over the last quarter.

Swiss National Bank holds 30K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLCE by 16.03% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 885K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - U.S. Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 5.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLCE by 5.53% over the last quarter.

Childrens Place Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Children’s Place is the largest pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, sells at retail and wholesale, and licenses to sell fashionable, high-quality merchandise predominantly at value prices, primarily under the proprietary “The Children’s Place”, “Place”, “Baby Place,” and “Gymboree” brand names. As of August 1, 2020, the Company had 824 stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, online stores, and the Company’s eight international franchise partners had 276 international points of distribution in 19 countries.

See all Children's Place regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.