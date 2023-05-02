Unusual Call Option Trade in Chico's FAS (CHS) Worth $45.25K

On May 2, 2023 at 14:34:49 ET an unusually large $45.25K block of Call contracts in Chico's FAS (CHS) was sold, with a strike price of $6.00 / share, expiring in 45 day(s) (on June 16, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 498 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chico's FAS. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHS is 0.08%, a decrease of 14.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.05% to 129,749K shares. The put/call ratio of CHS is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.31% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chico's FAS is $7.78. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $9.71. The average price target represents an increase of 51.31% from its latest reported closing price of $5.14.

The projected annual revenue for Chico's FAS is $2,296MM, an increase of 7.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DMVAX - BNY Mellon Select Managers Small Cap Value Fund holds 41K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,540K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,072K shares, representing a decrease of 11.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHS by 99.96% over the last quarter.

New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 248K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHS by 105,597.12% over the last quarter.

Graham Capital Management holds 599K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 288K shares, representing an increase of 51.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHS by 62.58% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - Small-Cap Index Portfolio Class I holds 34K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Chico`s Fas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chico's FAS is a Florida-based fashion company founded in 1983 on Sanibel Island, Fla. The Company reinvented the fashion retail experience by creating fashion communities anchored by our Most Amazing Personal Service, which put the customer at the center of everything we do. As one of the leading fashion retailers in North America, Chico's FAS is a company of three unique brands - Chico's®, White House Black Market® and Soma® - each thriving in their own white space, founded by women, led by women, providing solutions that millions of women say give them confidence and joy. The Company has a passion for fashion, and each day, we provide clothing, shoes and accessories, intimate apparel and expert styling in our brick-and-mortar boutiques, digital online boutiques and through Style Connect, the Company's proprietary digital styling tool that enables customers to conveniently shop wherever, whenever and however they prefer. As of August 1, 2020, the Company operated 1,313 stores in the U.S. and sold merchandise through 69 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airport locations.

