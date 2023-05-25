Unusual Call Option Trade in Chesapeake Energy - (CHK) Worth $2,037.50K

On May 25, 2023 at 13:50:00 ET an unusually large $2,037.50K block of Call contracts in Chesapeake Energy - (CHK) was sold, with a strike price of $80.00 / share, expiring in 204 day(s) (on December 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.56 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.55th percentile of all recent large trades made in CHK options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1059 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chesapeake Energy -. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHK is 0.45%, a decrease of 19.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.20% to 155,523K shares. The put/call ratio of CHK is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.28% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chesapeake Energy - is 109.78. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 37.28% from its latest reported closing price of 79.97.

The projected annual revenue for Chesapeake Energy - is 8,906MM, a decrease of 33.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 21.27.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 12,666K shares representing 9.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,851K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,848K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHK by 21.85% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 8,580K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,630K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHK by 16.32% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,936K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,769K shares, representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHK by 88.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,866K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,417K shares, representing an increase of 11.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHK by 4.67% over the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy - Declares $0.55 Dividend

On May 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share ($2.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on June 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.74 per share.

At the current share price of $79.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.75%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.20%, the lowest has been 1.84%, and the highest has been 13.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.69 (n=106).

The current dividend yield is 0.93 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.61%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Chesapeake Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is an American exploration and production company, which is headquartered in Oklahoma City.

Key filings for this company:

