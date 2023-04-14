Unusual Call Option Trade in ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) Worth $150.00K

On April 14, 2023 at 15:40:51 ET an unusually large $150.00K block of Call contracts in ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) was bought, with a strike price of $13.00 / share, expiring in 280 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.24 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 86.76th percentile of all recent large trades made in CHPT options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 573 funds or institutions reporting positions in ChargePoint Holdings. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 5.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHPT is 0.58%, an increase of 21.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.86% to 156,449K shares. The put/call ratio of CHPT is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 112.75% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ChargePoint Holdings is $18.19. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 112.75% from its latest reported closing price of $8.55.

The projected annual revenue for ChargePoint Holdings is $746MM, an increase of 59.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.55.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alpine Global Management holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

PBD - Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF holds 128K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing an increase of 19.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHPT by 4.01% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Russell Mid-Cap Index Fund Institutional holds 41K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 110K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing an increase of 36.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHPT by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 270.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHPT by 7,616.82% over the last quarter.

ChargePoint Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Switchback is a special purpose acquisition company and was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. Switchback is sponsored by NGP Switchback, LLC, which is owned by a private investment fund advised by NGP Energy Capital Management, L.L.C. and the management team of Switchback.

