Unusual Call Option Trade in ChampionX (CHX) Worth $87.50K

On April 20, 2023 at 14:00:21 ET an unusually large $87.50K block of Call contracts in ChampionX (CHX) was sold, with a strike price of $37.50 / share, expiring in 92 day(s) (on July 21, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 910 funds or institutions reporting positions in ChampionX. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 8.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHX is 0.38%, an increase of 21.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.75% to 252,043K shares. The put/call ratio of CHX is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.43% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for ChampionX is $36.38. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.43% from its latest reported closing price of $27.68.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ChampionX is $4,170MM, an increase of 9.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.87.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL SERIES FUND INC - Small Cap Value Portfolio holds 227K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHX by 39.14% over the last quarter.

MMBUX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Small and Mid Cap Blend Fund Class I holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LORD ABBETT SERIES FUND INC - Developing Growth Portfolio Class VC holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 63K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing a decrease of 14.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHX by 23.27% over the last quarter.

SSMHX - State Street Small holds 54K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 5.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHX by 43.94% over the last quarter.

ChampionX Declares $0.08 Dividend

On February 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.34 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 7, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $27.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.23%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.68%, the lowest has been 0.75%, and the highest has been 11.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.21 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.37 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

ChampionX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ChampionX (formerly known as Apergy Corporation) is a global leader in chemistry solutions and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. ChampionX's products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well with a focus on the production phase of wells.

See all ChampionX regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.