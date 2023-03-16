Unusual Call Option Trade in Century Aluminum (CENX) Worth $116.77K

On March 16, 2023 at 10:32:15 ET an unusually large $116.77K block of Call contracts in Century Aluminum (CENX) was sold, with a strike price of $11.00 / share, expiring in 183 days (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.41 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in CENX options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.47% Upside

As of March 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Century Aluminum is $11.73. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 29.47% from its latest reported closing price of $9.06.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Century Aluminum is $2,259MM, a decrease of 18.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Aluminum. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CENX is 0.06%, an increase of 41.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.97% to 57,398K shares. The put/call ratio of CENX is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

XME - SPDR Metals & Mining ETF holds 4,385K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,575K shares, representing a decrease of 49.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 16.43% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,814K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,758K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 43.05% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 2,487K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,521K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 37.85% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,741K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 737K shares, representing an increase of 57.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 275.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,585K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,665K shares, representing a decrease of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 36.22% over the last quarter.

Century Aluminum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Century Aluminum Company owns primary aluminum capacity in the United States and Iceland. Century's corporate offices are located in Chicago, IL.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.