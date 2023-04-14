Unusual Call Option Trade in CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Worth $93.75K

On April 14, 2023 at 12:07:54 ET an unusually large $93.75K block of Call contracts in CenterPoint Energy (CNP) was sold, with a strike price of $33.00 / share, expiring in 126 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was ∞ sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in CNP options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1335 funds or institutions reporting positions in CenterPoint Energy. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 2.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNP is 0.31%, an increase of 7.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.04% to 762,569K shares. The put/call ratio of CNP is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.18% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CenterPoint Energy is $32.30. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 5.18% from its latest reported closing price of $30.71.

The projected annual revenue for CenterPoint Energy is $8,874MM, a decrease of 4.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Large Cap Index Portfolio Class 1 holds 52K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 0.76% over the last quarter.

Scout Investments holds 1,290K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing an increase of 94.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 98.08% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 225K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 36.39% over the last quarter.

SPMO - Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 62.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 49.70% over the last quarter.

Cigna Investments holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Centerpoint Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned approximately $33 billion in assets and also owned 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 9,600 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years.

