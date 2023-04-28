Unusual Call Option Trade in Cemex S.A.B de C.V. (CX) Worth $151.53K

On April 28, 2023 at 13:04:55 ET an unusually large $151.53K block of Call contracts in Cemex S.A.B de C.V. (CX) was sold, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 266 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in CX options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cemex S.A.B de C.V.. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 7.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CX is 0.25%, an increase of 9.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.01% to 632,766K shares. The put/call ratio of CX is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.41% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cemex S.A.B de C.V. is $5.91. The forecasts range from a low of $5.57 to a high of $6.28. The average price target represents an increase of 0.41% from its latest reported closing price of $5.89.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cemex S.A.B de C.V. is $338,076MM, an increase of 2,070.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 68.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CX by 245.04% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 519K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 685K shares, representing a decrease of 31.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CX by 17.78% over the last quarter.

Holistic Financial Partners holds 27K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mill Creek Capital Advisors holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

SSTIX - State Street Total Return V.I.S. Fund Class 1 Shares holds 176K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares, representing an increase of 16.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CX by 35.08% over the last quarter.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., known as Cemex, is a Mexican multinational building materials company headquartered in San Pedro, near Monterrey, Mexico. It manufactures and distributes cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates in more than 50 countries.

See all Cemex S.A.B de C.V. regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.