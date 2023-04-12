Unusual Call Option Trade in Celestica (CLS) Worth $29.97K

On April 12, 2023 at 09:40:08 ET an unusually large $29.97K block of Call contracts in Celestica (CLS) was bought, with a strike price of $12.50 / share, expiring in 9 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.24 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.95 percentile of all recent large trades made in CLS options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.75% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celestica is $11.48. The forecasts range from a low of $10.52 to a high of $12.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.75% from its latest reported closing price of $12.31.

The projected annual revenue for Celestica is $7,647MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celestica. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 5.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLS is 0.19%, an increase of 17.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.27% to 75,584K shares. The put/call ratio of CLS is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates holds 13,011K shares representing 10.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,813K shares, representing a decrease of 6.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 6,189K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,872K shares, representing a decrease of 11.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 7.50% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith & holds 4,974K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,973K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 17.65% over the last quarter.

VASVX - Vanguard Selected Value Fund Investor Shares holds 3,057K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,126K shares, representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 8.13% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 3,007K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,027K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 18.99% over the last quarter.

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in aerospace and defense, communications, enterprise, HealthTech, industrial, capital equipment, and energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.

