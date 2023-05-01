Unusual Call Option Trade in CBRE Group Inc - (CBRE) Worth $25.00K

On May 1, 2023 at 13:34:36 ET an unusually large $25.00K block of Call contracts in CBRE Group Inc - (CBRE) was sold, with a strike price of $85.00 / share, expiring in 46 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.30 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 59.27th percentile of all recent large trades made in CBRE options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1548 funds or institutions reporting positions in CBRE Group Inc -. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBRE is 0.37%, an increase of 17.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.00% to 349,235K shares. The put/call ratio of CBRE is 1.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.99% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for CBRE Group Inc - is $91.22. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 18.99% from its latest reported closing price of $76.66.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CBRE Group Inc - is $32,497MM, an increase of 5.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.36.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DSTL - Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF holds 98K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing an increase of 14.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBRE by 7.93% over the last quarter.

NZUS - SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBRE by 6.54% over the last quarter.

REPIX - Real Estate Ultrasector Profund Investor Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBRE by 23.11% over the last quarter.

Wealthfront Advisers holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 87.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRE by 52.71% over the last quarter.

TESIX - Franklin Mutual Shares Fund holds 2,111K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,459K shares, representing an increase of 30.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBRE by 51.58% over the last quarter.

CBRE Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CBRE Group, Inc., a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. It routinely posts important information on its website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. It intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of its website, in addition to following its press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

See all CBRE Group Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.