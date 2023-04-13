Unusual Call Option Trade in Carnival (CCL) Worth $147.53K

On April 13, 2023 at 12:31:07 ET an unusually large $147.53K block of Call contracts in Carnival (CCL) was sold, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 281 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.39 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 90.93th percentile of all recent large trades made in CCL options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carnival. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCL is 0.06%, a decrease of 10.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.38% to 610,876K shares. The put/call ratio of CCL is 1.65, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.55% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carnival is $11.40. The forecasts range from a low of $6.87 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 18.55% from its latest reported closing price of $9.62.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Carnival is $21,588MM, an increase of 44.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Merit Financial Group holds 21K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 13.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 4.60% over the last quarter.

New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 894K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 886K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 8.23% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 50K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 15.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 71.64% over the last quarter.

First Republic Investment Management holds 53K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing a decrease of 27.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 22.84% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1,830K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,722K shares, representing an increase of 5.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 9.93% over the last quarter.

Carnival Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

See all Carnival regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.