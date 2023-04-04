Unusual Call Option Trade in Cardinal Health (CAH) Worth $127.35K

On April 4, 2023 at 14:25:12 ET an unusually large $127.35K block of Call contracts in Cardinal Health (CAH) was sold, with a strike price of $79.00 / share, expiring in 38 days (on May 12, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.07 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 89.37 percentile of all recent large trades made in CAH options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.83% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cardinal Health is $87.32. The forecasts range from a low of $76.76 to a high of $98.70. The average price target represents an increase of 13.83% from its latest reported closing price of $76.71.

The projected annual revenue for Cardinal Health is $201,265MM, an increase of 4.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1728 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cardinal Health. This is an increase of 113 owner(s) or 7.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAH is 0.35%, an increase of 3.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.44% to 245,995K shares. The put/call ratio of CAH is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,963K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,123K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 4.36% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,105K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,269K shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 3.12% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,057K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,178K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 4.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,369K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,447K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 5.05% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,994K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,202K shares, representing a decrease of 64.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 31.07% over the last quarter.

Cardinal Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in 46 countries and approximately 48,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care.

