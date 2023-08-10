Unusual Call Option Trade in Capri Holdings (CPRI) Worth $4,141.20K

On August 10, 2023 at 09:47:05 ET an unusually large $4,141.20K block of Call contracts in Capri Holdings (CPRI) was sold, with a strike price of $42.50 / share, expiring in 36 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 11.98 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in CPRI options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 791 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capri Holdings. This is a decrease of 48 owner(s) or 5.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPRI is 0.23%, a decrease of 14.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.26% to 123,599K shares. The put/call ratio of CPRI is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.33% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Capri Holdings is 50.65. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 46.33% from its latest reported closing price of 34.61.

The projected annual revenue for Capri Holdings is 6,135MM, an increase of 6.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Senvest Management holds 4,517K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,829K shares, representing a decrease of 51.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 42.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,884K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,986K shares, representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 26.22% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,878K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,977K shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 23.48% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 3,709K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,523K shares, representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 17.77% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,290K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,377K shares, representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 23.34% over the last quarter.

Capri Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA.

