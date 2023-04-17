Unusual Call Option Trade in Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Worth $27.25K

On April 17, 2023 at 15:18:44 ET an unusually large $27.25K block of Call contracts in Canoo Inc. (GOEV) was bought, with a strike price of $0.50 / share, expiring in 32 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.82 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 95.94th percentile of all recent large trades made in GOEV options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canoo Inc.. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 11.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOEV is 0.30%, an increase of 1,095.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.61% to 64,245K shares. The put/call ratio of GOEV is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 488.87% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Canoo Inc. is $3.99. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 488.87% from its latest reported closing price of $0.68.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Canoo Inc. is $312MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.47.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 98K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares, representing a decrease of 39.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOEV by 57.33% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 272K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares, representing an increase of 30.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOEV by 87.36% over the last quarter.

PEXMX - T. Rowe Price Extended Equity Market Index Fund holds 30K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bayesian Capital Management holds 210K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing an increase of 66.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOEV by 40.20% over the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - Extended Market Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canoo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Canoo is a Los Angeles-based company that has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that defies traditional ownership to put customers first. Distinguished by its experienced team – totaling over 350 employees from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space and adaptable to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses.

See all Canoo Inc. regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.